Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,832 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.57 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

