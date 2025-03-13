JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,447 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

