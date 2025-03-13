JPL Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,642 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $171.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

