JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

