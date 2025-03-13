JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTRA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 2,978,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,917. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.