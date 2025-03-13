JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $51.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,288. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 166,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,441,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

