JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Up 461.2% in February

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 461.2% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ JGLO traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 35,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.
