JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Up 461.2% in February

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 461.2% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ JGLO traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 35,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,476,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,609,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 616,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.