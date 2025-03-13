JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stock Position Lifted by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

