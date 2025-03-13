Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.86 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $535.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $614.56 and a 200-day moving average of $566.43. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.41 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

