Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Free Report) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

