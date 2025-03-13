Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kamada by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
