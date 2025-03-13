Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,775,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 792,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

