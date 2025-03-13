Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/3/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ KPTI opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.11.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.