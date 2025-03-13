Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 286.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,715 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Kenvue by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.