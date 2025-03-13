Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
KEWL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $48.23.
About Keweenaw Land Association
