Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

KEWL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

