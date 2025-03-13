Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $318.35 and last traded at $401.98, with a volume of 2258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $412.76.

Keyence Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.32 and its 200 day moving average is $434.93.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

