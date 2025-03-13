King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,381 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 32.4% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $430,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 26,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

