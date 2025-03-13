King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,736 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 467,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

