Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

