Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

KEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

