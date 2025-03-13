KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Short Interest Up 336.0% in February

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the February 13th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.35% of KWESST Micro Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:KWE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 149,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile
KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
