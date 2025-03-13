KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Short Interest Up 336.0% in February

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the February 13th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.35% of KWESST Micro Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KWE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 149,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

