Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch Buys 5,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,600. The trade was a 14.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 809.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

