Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.66. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

