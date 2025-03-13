Larson Financial Group LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $194.38 and a 12 month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

