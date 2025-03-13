Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.