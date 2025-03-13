Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.