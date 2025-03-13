Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.47. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

