Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $28.54. Li Auto shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 931,377 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $8,435,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 202,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Li Auto by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

