Li-Cycle (LICY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect Li-Cycle to post earnings of ($1.26) per share and revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

