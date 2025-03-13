Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 353,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 320,375 shares.The stock last traded at $62.50 and had previously closed at $66.82.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 79.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $10,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.