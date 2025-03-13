Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.04 and last traded at $71.37. 13,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 194,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $13,374,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $11,635,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 129,869 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 35.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,041,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

