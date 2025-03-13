Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 112676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.75 ($0.85).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.12. The firm has a market cap of £144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.36.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

