Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 36,763,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 89,518,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

