LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Director Acquires $270,187.50 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 2,509,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

