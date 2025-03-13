LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

