Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $20.89 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.