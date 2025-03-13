Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,512,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,315,000. Dollar Tree comprises 1.3% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

