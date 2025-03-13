Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

