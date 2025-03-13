Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Insider Gregory A. Laberge Sells 2,915 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $101,383.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $240.08 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

