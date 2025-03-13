Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 358.4% in February

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 358.4% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 66,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,684. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

