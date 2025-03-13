Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Shares of MARUY stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,216. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Marubeni has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $203.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

