Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.84 and last traded at $67.24. Approximately 8,149,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,737,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

