Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,676 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

