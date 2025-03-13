Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,903,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 597,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 163,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

