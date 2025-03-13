Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 378 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.09 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.82 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

