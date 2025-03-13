Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 962.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 702.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

