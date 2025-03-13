Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

