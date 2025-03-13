MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 329.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 127,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,153,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

