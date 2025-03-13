MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ci Capital raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.43.

MDA opened at C$27.86 on Monday. MDA Space has a twelve month low of C$11.44 and a twelve month high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.02.

In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 290,600 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.55, for a total value of C$8,296,630.00. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 61,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.06, for a total transaction of C$1,711,660.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

