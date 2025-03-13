Melanie Laing Acquires 1,034 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$28.88 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of A$29,862.95 ($18,900.60).

AUB Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AUB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AUB Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. AUB Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

About AUB Group

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

