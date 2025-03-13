Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.36. 202,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 561,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Metsera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Metsera

Metsera Trading Down 6.2 %

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.